Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, The Mirror’s John Cross has tipped Declan Rice to join Arsenal this summer.

The journalist was discussing Rice’s future at West Ham, and he says that it is more than likely that the England international will sign for the Gunners this summer.

Indeed, the reporter says that he’s now led to believe that Arsenal have overtaken their rivals in the race for Rice, stating that the north London club have done plenty of groundwork on this deal.

Rice likely to sign

Cross shared what he knows about the ‘insane‘ midfielder.

“Listen I think Arsenal are the favourites in the race. I think more than likely he will end up being an Arsenal player. I think Arsenal put in a lot of groundwork as clubs do in the summer, and they have overtaken rivals that have shown an interest in the past. I think they find themselves in pole position for Rice. Arsenal want to build on this season, and midfield is the area they’re looking for. Rice is their number one target,” Cross said.

Next level

Signing Rice would be a real statement of intent from Arsenal and this is a signing that would show that they’re now at the next level.

With all due respect, when was the last time Arsenal won the race to sign one of the most coveted players in English football? It’s been years, but this signing would certainly punctuate the Gunners’ return to the top table of the English game.

Of course, we’re still some way away from being able to say that this is a done deal, but all the noises are suggesting that this move is edging closer and closer to completion.

Don’t be shocked if you see Rice posing with a red shirt in the coming months.

