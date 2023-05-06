‘He wants to know’: Journalist says Tottenham need to tell Julian Nagelsmann one thing before he takes the job











Julian Nagelsmann is the man Tottenham have settled on as their top pick to be their new manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the north London club consider the German to be the ‘perfect’ gaffer for them, but there are a few things that need clearing up before this move can go ahead.

Florian Plettenberg reports that Nagelsmann wants clarity on how much control he will have over transfers before he takes the Tottenham job as everything is unclear on that front right now.

❗️News #Nagelsmann: Tottenham/Levy pushing more and more! Further talks took place in the last days. #COYS are a serious option for him. His opinion: Big club! Big potential! ➡️ But he wants to know exactly: How much power does he get in transfers? And it’s still unclear who… pic.twitter.com/FseNPAB8xu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 5, 2023

As Plettenberg says, Nagelsmann wants to know how much transfer control he will have, but, unlike most managers, the German may actually want to hear that this part of his job will be delegated elsewhere.

Indeed, Nagelsmann has always worked under a Sporting Director throughout his career – as is the style in Germany, and one has to imagine that he’ll be keen to go into a structure that is similar to what he is used to.

Of course, at Tottenham that is quite a thorny issue at the moment.

With Fabio Paratici leaving the club last month, Spurs’ structure is up in the air, especially with both Scott Munn and Daniel Levy likely to have their own parts to play in transfer negotiations going forwards.

Nagelsmann wants to go to a club that has a clear transfer strategy, and, in all honesty, he probably couldn’t be in talks with a worse club in that regard.

Tottenham need to get their ducks in a row before they appoint Nagelsmann, but whether or not they are able to do that remains to be seen.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all