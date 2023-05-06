‘They really want him’: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham finally think they’ve found the ‘perfect’ manager now











Tottenham have finally made their mind up on who they want to replace Antonio Conte by the sound of things.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Spurs are incredibly keen to bring Julian Nagelsmann to north London now.

Of course, the links to Nagelsmann are nothing new – he’s been rumoured as a target for well over a month, but it sounds as though Spurs’ interest is very much accelerating.

Indeed, Romano states that Tottenham now consider Nagelsmann as the perfect candidate, believing that he has what it takes to build a long-term project and take the club to the next level.

Spurs think Nagelsmann is perfect

Romano shared what he knows about this situation.

“Julian Nagelsmann is one of the top, top names on the list at Tottenham, they really want him and they are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann is the perfect man to build something long term to do something similar to what Erik Ten Hag is doing at Manchester United to build an idea and bring in players for him and to completely change the structure and the idea of the club with Nagelsmann as the manager, this is why he is the favourite candidate,” Romano said.

Go and get him

If Tottenham truly rate Nagelsmann as much as Romano says they do, then they have to do all they can to go out and bring him in.

Wages, compensation, transfer demands and everything else have to be put to one side and Daniel Levy needs to get his man.

Far too often Tottenham have settled for second-best and have passed up top targets due to minor or financial issues, but if they truly want to mark the dawning of a new era, that approach has to stop right now.

Spurs need to roll out the red carpet for Nagelsmann.

