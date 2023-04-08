‘He wants the job’: ‘Unbelievable’ manager linked to Spurs really wants to go to Chelsea











Luis Enrique wants the Chelsea job.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows about the Blues’ search for a new manager, and he says that Enrique actively wants to become the new manager of the west London side.

This comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham who reportedly have Enrique earmarked as one of their top candidates to replace Antonio Conte.

Enrique wants the Chelsea job

Romano shared what he knows about Chelsea and the former Barcelona boss.

“Who is going to be the Chelsea coach? That is the crucial question. As I mentioned before, they are speaking to Julian Nagelsmann, they are speaking to Luis Enrique. Nagelsmann remains the favourite for the future, Luis Enrique is still there and he wants the job,” Romano said.

Will he get it?

Enrique may well be keen on managing Chelsea, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will get the job.

He has reportedly impressed Chelsea in initial talks, but as Romano says, Nagelsmann is the favourite for this job, and he could well get it.

The managerial market is all over the place at the moment. With the Spurs and Chelsea jobs available and the Real Madrid and PSG jobs potentially on the horizon, there are plenty of landing spots for these top managers.

With Frank Lampard in charge until the end of the season, it may be some time before we find out who the next Chelsea manager will be, but it certainly looks as though the ‘unbelievable’ manager is a top contender.

