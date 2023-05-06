‘He is interested’: Sky reporter says ‘tactical genius’ is open to taking the Spurs job, but there’s a problem











Julian Nagelsmann is interested in becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, but there is a catch.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Mike Wedderburn gave an update on Nagelsmann’s status, claiming that Sky are being told that there have been talks with the ‘tactical genius’ in the previous days and he has been receptive to the idea of becoming the new Tottenham Head Coach.

However, according to the Sky reporter, there is one further hurdle to clear.

Indeed, the reporter states that while Nagelsmann is keen on the job, Bayern Munich will be demanding a transfer fee for their former coach as he remains on their payroll.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bayern want Nagelsmann fee

Wedderburn shared what he’s heard about Nagelsmann

“Now we have some breaking news, listen up Spurs fans. Spurs have held talks with Julian Nagelsmann over the last few days. We understand he is interested in the job, but no agreement or commitment has been made. Interestingly, even though he’s no longer the Bayern Munich manager, they are still demanding a transfer fee if he moves to Spurs. So, Julian Nagelsmann has been in talks with Spurs over the past few days, we’ll be keeping a close eye on that one,” Wedderburn said.

Played a blinder

Bayern Munich have been very clever here in keeping Nagelsmann on their payroll.

Yes, the Bavarians decided that Nagelsmann was no longer the man for them, but they weren’t going to just let one of the most promising young coaches in the world get away that easily.

Nagelsmann is still a very valuable asset, and with numerous clubs likely to be looking for a new manager this summer, Bayern knew that there would be a chance to cash-in on Nagelsmann.

Whether or not Spurs stump up the cash to get Nagelsmann remains to be seen, but if Tottenham don’t somebody else will sooner or later.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

