Cesc Fabregas has raved about new Arsenal signing Declan Rice and has backed his old club to win the Premier League title this season.

The Spaniard was a hero to Gunners fans during his time at Arsenal. He was one of the best midfielders in the world when he played under Arsene Wenger, and he knows that role better than most others.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabregas hailed Rice.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas raves about Arsenal star Declan Rice

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee from West Ham United this summer.

The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He was outstanding for the Irons over the years, and this summer was the perfect time for him to take the next big step in his career.

Rice chose Arsenal over Manchester City, and he has been fantastic for Mikel Arteta’s side so far.

Cesc Fabregas, who knows a thing or two about playing in midfield, has been really impressed with the 24-year-old England international.

He said: “Arsenal will compete for the title again; they are stronger than last season.

“Declan Rice is fantastic. His personality brings a new dimension to the team, and he doesn’t really need too much time to adapt because he is so smart. He could be a big leader for Arsenal.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TBR View:

Not every Arsenal fan still likes Fabregas, but almost everyone will love what he has just said about Rice and the Gunners.

Arteta’s side definitely are stronger than they were last season, but the expectation on that young squad is huge now, and the pressure is on.

Arsenal already dropped points last weekend against Fulham, and that was a really frustrating result. However, we’re still in the first month of the season, and we’re sure there will be many more twists and turns to come.

Rice has been fantastic, and if he continues, Arsenal have every chance of winning the league this season.