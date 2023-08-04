Pep Guardiola amazed by who Arsenal have signed this summer

Arsenal beat Manchester City to the signing of Declan Rice last month, and Pep Guardiola has had his say on the talented English midfielder.

The 24-year-old was the Gunners’ top target long before the window even opened. Mikel Arteta was desperate to sign him, but Manchester City came in with a big bid that struck fear in Arsenal fans’ hearts.

However, in the end, Rice chose Arsenal, and Guardiola has now wished him well.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola says Declan Rice chose Arsenal instead of Manchester City

Many in the footballing world felt Arsenal didn’t stand a chance to sign Declan Rice after Manchester City entered the race last month.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are the best team in the world. They won the treble last season and we won’t be surprised at all if they go on and repeat that in the upcoming campaign.

One team who could stop them, however, is Arsenal, who have strengthened their side brilliantly. Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber make them much stronger than before, but Rice is the man who will take them to a whole new level.

Guardiola knows just how good he is, and he raved about him today.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Community Shield, the Spaniard said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: “Rice decided on Arsenal. All the best.

“He’s an important player, a very nice guy and for England will be important. For Arsenal, what an incredible player.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal deserve immense praise for getting Rice ahead of Manchester City.

Not many clubs in Europe have the ability to go toe-to-toe with Guardiola’s treble winners for a big transfer and come out on top, but the Gunners managed to do that last month.

That shows they are going in the right direction, and Arteta is the biggest reason why.

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, and Rice is expected to start that game. If he plays well, the Gunners have every chance of coming away with the trophy.