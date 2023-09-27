‘He chose them’: Newcastle star shares what he may now do that’ll really wind up 26-year-old Spurs player

Callum Wilson has joked that he may try and wind up James Maddison by doing his celebration if he scores against Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast after Bukayo Saka decided to throw a couple of darts after each Arsenal goal in Sunday’s North London derby.

James Maddison joked that Saka did a terrible attempt of mimicking his celebration after the game. But Saka did get a couple of opportunities to copy his England teammate, scoring one and creating the other as the derby ended in a 2-2 draw.

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/MB Media/Getty Images

It was a cheeky move from Saka. And it appears to have given Callum Wilson an idea – and perhaps he may not be the only one now thinking this.

Wilson jokes he may look to copy Maddison celebration against Tottenham

The Newcastle United star suggested that he would be tempted to do exactly the same as Saka when the Magpies face Tottenham – particularly as Maddison decided to join Spurs over Eddie Howe’s side.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

“For banter I might actually do his celebration as I know him and I might make it a running thing that if you score against Tottenham you have to do Madders’ celebration. It’ll wind him up for sure,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“Especially as he had Newcastle and Tottenham to the side and he chose them. Those assists he could have been doing up here! It might not have been me as I’ve been on the bench for a while but for Alex! I might do his darts celebration but we will have to keep it on the down low!”

Of course, it is going to take a brave player to use Maddison’s celebration when facing Tottenham. Saka, in many ways, was made to look a little silly based on the fact that Spurs equalised on two occasions.

It was also significant that Saka was the player Maddison beat before setting Son Heung-min up for Tottenham’s first goal at the Emirates.

Much will depend on whether Wilson does manage to score against Tottenham. And the striker will obviously not bring out the celebration if Spurs are 5-0 up when he finds the back of the net.

Maddison may also now want to do something different after so much talk about his celebration in the last few days.

Wilson does not have the best record against Tottenham during his career, winning just three of the 10 games he has played against the club.

But he has scored four times in those fixtures, so perhaps it should not come as a surprise if he does get the opportunity to celebrate against Spurs when they meet in December.