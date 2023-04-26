‘Has to be convinced’: ‘Crazy’ manager will only take the Spurs job if he can do it his way - journalist











James Olley has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann will need some serious convincing to take the Tottenham job.

The German manager has been linked with Spurs for quite some time now, but according to Olley, Tottenham will need to woo the former Bayern Munich boss if they’re going to get their man.

Indeed, Olley says that Nagelsmann has a number of questions regarding Tottenham, and he says that the 35-year-old will only take the job if he can do it on his own terms.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann wants to do it his way

Olley shared what he knows about Nagelsmann on ESPN.

“Nagelsmann really has to be convinced to take the Tottenham job I think. There are so many question marks there. They don’t know which European competition they’ll be in next season, they don’t know if Harry Kane will be there,” Olley said.

“Really, for someone like Nagelsmann, he’s already spoken to Chelsea, he could speak to one or two other clubs, he’s highly regarded in Europe and if he doesn’t get the assurances he wants, chiefly over control over transfers. Nagelsmann will not accept compromises, he will want to do the job on his own terms, especially if he’s going to be out of the Champions League for a year and without the star striker.”

Keys to the castle

It sounds as though Tottenham will need to give Nagelsmann the keys to the castle if they are to get him to join Spurs, but will they really do that?

They’re in a good position to appoint an all-encompassing manager after the departure of Fabio Paratici, but with Scott Munn coming in and Daniel Levy constantly getting involved, it’s hard to imagine Spurs will be able to offer Nagelsmann what he wants.

Sadly, this one may not happen and Nagelsmann’s ‘crazy’ style of play may not be seen in the Premier League anytime soon.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

