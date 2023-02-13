Harvey Barnes proves point to Tottenham after transfer reports











One Tottenham Hotspur figure may not have been entirely surprised by Harvey Barnes stealing the show for Leicester City at the weekend.

Spurs were thrashed 4-1 at the King Power Stadium. And it could have been worse had it not been for a contentious offside decision against Barnes during the second-half.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old did round off the scoring with a superb fourth goal for the Foxes. And Leicestershire Live claimed that the attacker produced his best game since the World Cup. They described his end product as ‘exceptional’ as they gave his display an 8/10 rating.

Barnes proves point to Tottenham with display

Barnes has now scored eight times in the Premier League this season. It is a superb record when you consider that Leicester have languished in the bottom-half for much of the campaign.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

And one person who may have been fearful of what the Leicester star may do against Antonio Conte’s side was Fabio Paratici amid reports that Tottenham are keen on signing Barnes.

Football London reported in late December that the Spurs chief is an admirer of the Englishman’s versatility. Of course, no move would take place in the January window. But it looks set to be a big summer once again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saturday’s defeat highlighted that Spurs remain, very much, a work in progress. And if they are going to keep Conte, the club will surely need to push the boat out at the end of the season.

They probably cannot compete for the world’s very best and most expensive players. But they can certainly improve in a number of areas.

Barnes looks to be one player ready to take that next step in his career. He now has 55 goal involvements in 132 Premier League games for Leicester.

Perhaps it should be no surprise if Paratici is now even more determined to land him this summer after Saturday’s display.