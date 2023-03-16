Harry Redknapp says he'd love to see £30m Real Madrid star at Tottenham next season











Harry Redknapp has now said he would love to see Real Madrid star Luke Modric back at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Redknapp was speaking on TalkSPORT (16/3 8:54am) and talking about his time at White Hart Lane.

He was recalling what it was like to coach Luka Modric, who has gone on to be one of the world’s best midfielders.

There’s very little that the £30m Croatian hasn’t achieved in his career since leaving Spurs.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

He’s won every club competition possible, and is still turning out impressive performances in Madrid.

Just last night, he was running the show against Liverpool in the Champions League.

One moment in particular stands out, where he had the ball on the touchline, and masterfully flicked the ball over Trent Alexander-Arnold to create a chance.

Modric is still incredibly highly regarded, and even Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka thought he was one of the world’s best players last season.

Redknapp has now suggested that he would love to see Modric back at Tottenham next season.

His contract expires in the summer, although it’s hard to see Real Madrid letting him go.

Redknapp wants Modric at Tottenham next season

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the brilliant Croatian, Redknapp said: “What a player!

“Do you know you used to come in in the mornings and you’d have a piggy for piggy in the middle, after four years I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen you go in the middle’.

“He never gave it away, what a great lad. I tell you what, is he out of contract at the end of the year?

“I think they’re discussing whether they’re going to give him another deal.

“He’s 37, and I tell you what, you’d take him. Even if you were Liverpool, you’d take him back at Tottenham.

“He’d come in and he’s so great around the place, and he plays every minute of every game, and he’s still a fantastic player.”

“I loved him, he’s low maintenance, just lives for football.”

Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Modric still has fond memories of Spurs, and named his old teammate Gareth Bale – who he also played with in Madrid – as part of his dream five-a-side team.

Antonio Conte would absolutely love a player of Modric’s ability in the middle of the park right now.

He would certainly make up for the fact that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for nearly the entire year with a knee injury.

Plenty of Tottenham fans would agree with Harry Redknapp that a Modric return would be fantastic.

Unfortunately, the chances of it happening right now seem very low.

Show all