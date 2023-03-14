Luka Modric names one former Spurs teammate in dream five-a-side











Luka Modric has picked one former Tottenham Hotspur teammate in his dream five-a-side lineup of those he has played with, telling Rio Ferdinand that Gareth Bale was amazing for both Spurs and Real Madrid.

Bale, of course, has only recently retired after an incredible career. It is likely that he is going to be one of those players who only gets the full credit he deserves several years after he has hung up his boots.

Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images

Los Blancos broke a world record when they signed the 33-year-old from Spurs. And he went on to win everything during his time at the Bernabeu, including three La Liga titles and five Champions League crowns.

Modric names Bale in five-a-side team

Bale’s time at Madrid certainly soured. And that left the door open for the Welshman to return to Tottenham for a season-long loan spell.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

His record back in North London is actually very respectable, with 16 goals in 34 games for Spurs.

Modric was asked by Ferdinand to pick a five-a-side team made up by those he has played during his own incredible career. And he went on to include Bale alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Ivan Rakitic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I would pick Gareth Bale,” he told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“I think he got great credit for everything that he did. Maybe the last period of him here, maybe didn’t go as everyone wanted, as maybe Gareth expected as well.

“But you cannot not give him credit. It would be crazy when you look what he did, La Decima, the last goal against Liverpool, all goals he scored, more than 100, big goals. He was amazing. And he is the player I played most games with.”

Modric has arguably only really got the full credit he has deserved in the last five years.

In some ways, the Ballon d’Or win in 2018 seemed to be something of a tribute for everything Modric had done, particularly with Real Madrid. He absolutely deserved the award. But you would imagine that many felt that it may be one of the final times Modric may be in contention for such an honour.

Five years on however, Modric remains one of Europe’s best. Of course, his game is starting to decline. But, much like Bale, he is someone who is going to talked about for generations to come.