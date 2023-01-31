Harry Redknapp reacts after hearing Arsenal could sign Jorginho from Chelsea











Harry Redknapp has now given his verdict on Arsenal’s attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Redknapp was speaking to TalkSPORT (31/1 8:13am) this morning about the proposed move.

Arsenal have spent the last week trying to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international is a fantastic prospect, and has impressed during his short stint in the Premier League.

The Gunners have already made two bids to sign the 21-year-old, but they’ve both been rejected.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Brighton are adamant that they won’t sell Caicedo this month, which has forced Arsenal to look at alternatives.

Yesterday, the news broke that Arsenal were considering a move for Jorginho.

The Italian international only has six months left on his contract, with Chelsea in no rush to renew his deal.

It might be difficult for the 31-year-old to turn down the chance to join a title race at this point in the season.

Redknapp gives verdict on Arsenal move for Jorginho

Redknapp was asked about if Jorginho was the right player for Arsenal and said: “No, I wouldn’t see where he would fit. I couldn’t see him getting in the team.

“He’s obviously a top player, I mean that Arsenal team at the moment, in that starting XI there’s not many places up for grabs in that team.

“It looks a fantastic team, a well-balanced team, everything looks right, the midfield, the two wide men, it just looks superb.

“So, whether they decide if they maybe need another front man, Jesus is going to be out injured.

“[Eddie] Nketiah’s come in and done a great job, but I can’t see anybody getting in that team at the moment.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“You would have to be some team to break into that Arsenal team at the moment, they’re the real deal to me.”

Jorginho is likely to be an alternative to Thomas Partey in the Arsenal squad.

However, they’re very different players despite both normally sitting in front of the defence.

The Italian will certainly offer the Gunners control, but is nowhere near as dynamic as Partey.

The Ghanaian can cover a back four all by himself, whereas Jorginho would need support.

Redknapp won’t be alone in being sceptical about how Jorginho will fit in at Arsenal.

