Arsenal transfer news: Further Caicedo talks held with Brighton today











Arsenal fans have been given reason for encouragement in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, with Teradeportes reporting that the Gunners are starting reach agreements in their talks with Brighton.

It has been a turbulent chase for Mikel Arteta’s men. According to The Athletic, they have now made two bids for the Ecuador international. The most recent offer was worth up to £70 million.

Brighton have reportedly showed no interest in letting him go. And as the deadline looms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Seagulls accepting a bid for Caicedo.

Arsenal talks for Caicedo very advanced

However, reports coming out of Ecuador this afternoon are more encouraging for the Premier League leaders.

According to Teradeportes, Arsenal have held further talks with Brighton over Caicedo today. Those discussions are now well advanced and a decision could come very soon.

It is claimed that settling on a fee remains an issue. But they are starting to reach certain agreements, seemingly hinting that a move could be edging closer.

It would be a surprise if Brighton did ultimately accept a bid for Caicedo. They have dug their heels in so far. And they do not have a lot of time to find a ready-made replacement for the ‘magnificent‘ midfielder.

But if Arsenal already value Caicedo at £70 million, it should not be a huge shock that they are not ready to admit defeat either.

The next few hours may well be crucial in providing an indication as to whether Arsenal are prepared to pay what Brighton would want. And they may show whether there is any chance of the Seagulls accepting a bid.

But obviously, while the window remains open, there always remains the slightest possibility that an overall agreement can be reached.