Harry Redknapp has claimed that Ryan Mason isn’t ready to become the permanent manager of Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs have sacked two of their head coaches already this season – Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini. Mason, branded as ‘fantastic‘, has been handed the job until the end of the campaign now, and he has started well.

However, Redknapp believes he should leave Spurs and get some experience elsewhere before thinking of becoming the permanent manager of the club.

Harry Redknapp says Ryan Mason is not ready to become Tottenham manager

Tottenham have been linked with a number of top managers over the last few weeks.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are the biggest names that Spurs are reportedly interested in, while the likes of Arne Slot, Oliver Glasner and Brendan Rodgers are all interesting options as well.

To add to all the managers linked with the Tottenham job, Ryan Mason put his name in the hat this week by saying he’s ‘ready’ to become the main man this summer.

Redknapp, however, isn’t convinced.

He told talkSPORT: “I think he can be a manager but I don’t think he’s ready to take the Tottenham job.

“He has got to go out and learn the game, go and get a job somewhere, do his apprenticeship.”

TBR View:

Redknapp is right.

The interim job doesn’t quite come with the same pressure that a permanent role would bring in, especially when things aren’t going your way.

Nobody knows how Mason would handle that pressure if Daniel Levy gives him the permanent job this summer, which makes it a massive risk.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Mason and Tottenham this summer, but in our opinion, Spurs should look for a more experienced option.

