Harry Redknapp has urged Tottenham Hotspur to appoint Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager this summer.

Spurs have made two managerial changes already this season. Antonio Conte was shown the door last month and Cristian Stellini was asked to step in, but the latter also lost his job this week.

Ryan Mason is now at the helm, but there will likely be a new permanent appointment this summer. Kompany could well be the one.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of managers over the last few weeks.

From Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique to Marco Silva and Brendan Rodgers, the rumour mill has been spinning in full force, but Spurs may end up looking at the Championship to appoint their new manager.

Kompany has done an unbelievable job at Burnley. He has led them back to the Premier League in what has been a remarkable campaign, and his management there has earned him a lot of admirers.

Daniel Levy is said to be one of them, and Redknapp has now backed Spurs to appoint him ahead of everyone else this summer.

The old Spurs boss said on talkSPORT: “I look at Vincent Kompany. Someone like Vincent Kompany, a great personality, a great captain at Manchester City, leader. He’s gone into Burnley and done an incredible job.

“I thought Burnley, at the start of the year, I could see them going in free-fall – I thought ‘they’ve gone down, they are going to struggle’. But he has done a magnificent job there.

“I think someone like that would be a great fit for Tottenham. Young, enthusiastic, proved he could do it, proved he could manage. I think he’d be excellent.”

Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany – Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

TBR View:

We totally agree with Redknapp here.

Spurs have gone down the route of appointing proven winners to change the fortunes of their club. That, as we can see, has clearly not worked and has left the club in a worse position than before.

Tottenham may as well take a leaf out of Arsenal’s book and look for an exciting young manager who is also a real leader and would command respect from everyone at the club.

Kompany checks those boxes, and he’d be a great fit at Tottenham.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

