Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp admits he can’t look past Arsenal for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are in a fantastic position right now as the season enters its final stages.

Mikel Arteta’s currently side sit top of the pile on 66 points.

They’re five clear of Manchester City, who are attempting to keep pace.

At the start of the season, most tipped City to surge to the title this season, especially following their acquisition of Erling Haaland.

While the Norwegian has had a prolific debut campaign for City, it hasn’t panned out that way at all, with Arteta’s team having looked the real deal this term.

There is a growing belief among their fans now that Arsenal will be able to deliver a first Premier League title since 2004.

It would take a brave person to bet against City.

They have, after all, won the title in four of the last five seasons.

But one such brave man made an appearance on TV earlier today to back the Gunners.

Harry Redknapp backs Arsenal to win the Premier League title

Today is the second day of the Cheltenhem Festival, and Redknapp was in attendance.

He was asked for his thoughts about the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

He may have once managed Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Redknapp didn’t let any kind of bias rule and expressed his honest opinion that the Gunners will get the job done.

The 76-year-old said: “Arsenal. I fancy Arsenal strongly. They look good. Arsenal. I must be truthful.”

Redknapp’s response comes after Sir Alex Ferguson was also asked at Cheltenham who’d win the title. The former Manchester United manager bluntly replied ‘I’m not interested’, before walking way.