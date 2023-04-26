Harry Kane's wife and Andros Townsend both react after Ryan Mason news at Tottenham











Harry Kane’s wife and Andros Townsend have both reacted to the news that Ryan Mason is Tottenham Hotspur’s new interim manager.

The 31-year-old took to social media to deliver a message to Tottenham fans after taking temporary charge this week.

It’s not the first time Daniel Levy has turned to Ryan Mason in a crisis.

Days before a EFL Cup final, Jose Mourinho was sacked, with Mason put in charge of the north London club.

He couldn’t deliver silverware that season, but finished the campaign with a good record in the league.

Mason now has six more matches to prove his managerial credentials.

Champions League qualification is the dream, but will be a tall ask for the young coach.

His first task is trying to find a way past Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A defeat would all-but-end their chances of returning to Europe’s premier competition.

However, Harry Kane’s wife Kate and Andros Townsend both have faith in Mason.

All eyes will be on what formation he uses after the disaster at St. James’ Park under Cristian Stellini.

Kane’s wife and Townsend send support to Mason

Posting on Instagram yesterday, Mason said: “It’s a privilege to manage this great football club. I’m ready for the challenge and know what it means to represent the club.

“I’ve never taken for granted the connection I have with our incredible fans and will work relentlessly with the players and staff to ensure that as a collective we fight for the badge at all times.

“Time to prepare and focus all of our energy into Thursday’s game. COYS”

Andros Townsend replied, saying: “Let’s go maseeee”, while Kate Kane, Harry’s wife hailed Mason’s appointment.

Harry Kane’s wife Kate and Andros Townsend send messages to Ryan Mason. Cr. (ryan8mason) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There’s plenty of pressure on Ryan Mason going into the final six games of the season.

Although few people will judge him if things don’t go well, Tottenham need to be playing in the best European competition possible next season.

It will have a big effect on what calibre of player and manager they can attract in the summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Their finishing position may also play a part in Harry Kane’s future.

Tottenham’s talisman continues to be linked with moves away from the club.

His wife’s support for Mason suggest they’re both happy to see him in charge until the end of the season.

Show all