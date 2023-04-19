Club could hire Jose Mourinho and then make move to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane











Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, while they have also shortlisted Jose Mourinho as a potential replacement for Christophe Galtier at the end of the season.

Kane’s future at Tottenham remains unclear heading into the summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old is reportedly open to discussing fresh terms with Spurs, but much will depend on the club’s next managerial appointment.

And 90 Min reports that PSG would be interested in signing Kane this summer, while they are also considering appointing Jose Mourinho.

PSG could hire Mourinho then move for Kane

The outlet claims that PSG are ready to reignite their interest in Kane should he look to leave Spurs this summer.

Mourinho is also on PSG’s shortlist of managers should Galtier leave the French giants at the end of the campaign.

Of course, Mourinho is currently enjoying a spell at Roma and delivered a Europa Conference League title last season.

And despite an underwhelming spell in north London, the Portuguese boss’ stock is still high after his success in Italy.

Kane and Mourinho built a close bond during their spell at Tottenham together.

The Englishman developed into a complete forward under his guidance as he picked up the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Of course, Mourinho was relieved of his duties just a few games before the end of that season, but it’s undeniable that Kane thrived under him.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Kane would be willing to leave England anytime soon as he is chasing down Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.

