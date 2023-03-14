Harry Kane's future at Tottenham not linked with that of Antonio Conte











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could still stay at the club next season, with Football.London reporting that his future is not linked with that of Antonio Conte.

It looks set to be a huge summer for Spurs as they will decide on the future of Conte, as well as attempting to convince Kane to extend his stay in north London.

The 29-year-old will have just one year left on his current deal come the end of the season, while Conte’s is set to expire.

It seems likely that the Italian will be heading out the door and Spurs will be searching for yet another manager to take them forward.

But fortunately for the club, it seems that Kane’s future is not linked with that of Conte’s.

Kane could still stay at Tottenham next season

Football.London reports that Kane is understood to be open to discussing fresh terms with the club at the end of the season.

The outlet notes that despite the uncertainty surrounding Conte’s future, Kane could still remain at the club even if the Italian boss ends up leaving.

Of course, the England captain is desperate to pick up some silverware and he will have to decide whether he has a realistic chance of doing that at Tottenham.

Recent history may suggest otherwise, but much will come down to who the club appoint as their next manager should Conte leave.

If Kane’s future is not linked to Conte’s, it’s a huge early boost for the club in terms of their hopes of keeping their talisman.

Conte looks set to leave between now and the end of the season, so it wouldn’t bode well for them otherwise.

Kane has been ‘incredible’ for Spurs over the years and many fans would probably understand if he went on to seek a new challenge over the summer.

But it seems that there is still hope that he could end up staying beyond the summer, which would be huge for the club and a potential new manager.

