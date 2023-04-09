Harry Kane would be happy with Vincent Kompany as Tottenham manager - journalist











Tottenham are continuing to look for a new permanent manager, with Vincent Kompany among the names being mentioned.

Kompany has led Burnley to promotion from the Championship after they saw off Middlesbrough on Friday. It’s an immediate bounce back for the Clarets, who have shone under Kompany’s leadership.

And speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Tottenham’s Harry Kane will have been very impressed with what he’s seen from Kompany.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

“I definitely think he’s got the personality; there are no doubts about that. He had that as a Manchester City captain and he was such a leader on and off the pitch at City and had such a successful period as Manchester City captain. I think he brings respect as well from players,” O’Rourke said.

“Harry Kane was used to coming up against him as a player, so I’m sure he’ll be well aware of him as well and looking from the outside, he will have been impressed with the job he’s done at Burnley.”

Kompany has been put forward as a name by a number of pundits as well. Tony Cascarino spoke of Kompany last week, suggesting he’d be an ideal fit at Spurs.

TBR’s View: Kompany to Tottenham a big leap

While Vincent Kompany has done a brilliant job with Burnley, the move to a club like Tottenham would be massive.

The pressure at Spurs has seen off some of the biggest names in world football and there is a feeling really that if Mourinho and Conte cannot do it there, then who can.

However, Kompany would be a fresh face and name for Tottenham. He’s done very well with Burnley and as O’Rourke says, the respect is there among senior players too.

Of all the names being mentioned, Kompany would certainly represent a bold choice from Daniel Levy.