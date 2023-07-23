Harry Kane appeared to be very happy with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Tanguy Ndombele in training.

In a video shared by the club on YouTube, the squad were being put through their paces by Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team.

The Premier League season begins in just three weeks and Tottenham have plenty of work to do before facing Brentford.

Postecoglou has a few new signings to integrate into his large first-team squad.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He’s also got a host of players who were away on loan last season trying to play their way back into the side.

It means that he’s now working with a group that will be way too big for when the campaign gets underway.

One player who few Spurs fans would have expected to be given a chance is Tanguy Ndombele.

The 26-year-old played a small role in Napoli’s Serie A title win last season after being cast aside by Antonio Conte.

Harry Kane was impressed with one moment of brilliant from Ndombele in training in the build-up to their next friendly.

The Frenchman could be given his chance when they face Leicester City later today after impressing Postecoglou this summer.

Kane wowed by Ndombele in training

In the video shared by Tottenham, the squad are taking part in a possession drill, where they have to string together a certain number of passes before shooting.

Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane are on the same team and after playing the designated number of passes, Kane encourages Ndombele to shoot.

The Frenchman lashes the ball past Guglielmo Vicario in goal and the whole squad can be heard cheering, while Kane says: “Yes Tanguy!”

Postecoglou’s tactics could really suit Ndombele as he’ll have plenty of support in the middle of the pitch.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

James Maddison will likely be the creative player in midfield, with Yves Bissouma potentially protecting the defence.

Ndombele could be the ideal player to link defence and attack, especially while Rodrigo Bentancur is injured.

Kane and his Tottenham teammates enjoyed Ndombele’s goal in training and he looked sharp on the ball.

It would be an unexpected turn of events if he managed to work his way back into the Tottenham squad.