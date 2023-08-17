Harry Kane has jumped to the defence of reported Tottenham Hotspur target Mathys Tel after the youngster was at the end of some unacceptable online abuse recently.

The England captain left Spurs to join Bayern last weekend and even made his debut on the same day. Sadly, he got off to a losing start, and one of his new teammates was subjected to some disgusting racial abuse online after the game.

Kane has now defended Tel while speaking to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Harry Kane defends Tottenham target Mathys Tel

When Bayern Munich were locked in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane, news emerged that Spurs were big fans of Mathys Tel.

The Guardian claimed Spurs were keen to sign the talented 18-year-old striker, who has now fallen down the pecking order following Kane’s arrival.

Tel, however, started in the German Super Cup last weekend, a game in which Bayern looked terrible and ended up losing 3-0 against RB Leipzig.

The youngster, sadly, was subjected to abuse on social media, and Kane has now leapt to his defence.

The Tottenham hero said: “It’s not acceptable. Mathys is only 18 years old. He displayed a brilliant future ahead of him against Leipzig. He is an outstanding talent.

“These so-called fans and such hate comments on social media are not to be tolerated. We all stand behind Mathys. The team and I will be available if Mathys wants to talk about his feelings. And once again: This is unacceptable!“

TBR View:

The abuse players receive from social media users is just vile and unacceptable.

Sometimes, these so-called fans forget that the players are human. They take advantage of the protection of anonymity on social media to hurl abuses at them, which is just disgusting.

It’s terrible for any player to receive abuse, especially an 18-year-old kid like Mathys Tel, who has been doing everything he can to deliver for a massive club like Bayern.

Kane will surely put an arm around Tel’s shoulder now and that should help the young striker massively – both on and off the pitch.