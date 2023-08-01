Spurs eyeing ‘complete’ striker deemed ‘the best talent in Europe in this position’

We’re now in August and Tottenham Hotspur fans have a tense month ahead of them in the transfer window.

Speculation linking Spurs star Harry Kane with a move away from N17 hasn’t exactly abated.

If Kane stays then that’s obviously great news for Tottenham – particularly if he were to sign a new deal.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

However, if he leaves, then it’s the end of an era at Spurs. Also, they’ll need someone else to lead the line.

One player Tottenham are apparently looking at plays for the same club that’s in talks to sign Kane.

Namely, Bayern Munich and France striker Mathys Tel.

The Guardian recently reported that Spurs have taken a interest in the 18-year-old forward.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that the Daily Mail subsequently reported that Tel “isn’t overly keen on a move”.

However, the prospect of Bayern including him in a deal to bring Kane to Munich isn’t exactly unrealistic.

‘Powerful and determined’

If Tottenham were to get their hands on Tel, they’d be signing one of the most exciting young strikers in the world.

Let’s have a look at his stats. He’s not long turned 18, but he’s already made 28 senior appearances for Bayern.

In addition, he has registered six goals. It’s an impressive return for a teenager in his maiden season at a huge club.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Next, let’s look at what media and scouting outlets have made of Tel’s talent and potential.

Last year, The Guardian named him in their Next Generation list of their 60 best youngsters in world football.

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout has given Tel a 10 out of 10 for potential, deeming him a “world-class” prospect.

They compared him to Thierry Henry. Also, they deemed him a “complete forward” and a “well rounded player who has all the qualities to play on many other positions and attacking roles”.

They also deemed Tel a “powerful and determined forward with killer-instinct, superb technique on the ball, good dribbling skills and cleverness at his off-the-ball movements”.

‘He has the potential to be great’

Finally, it’s also worth sharing what former Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić said of Tel when he joined from Rennes last year.

“He’s 17, but he has qualities that not many in the world have,” The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

“He has the potential to be great. He’s the best talent in Europe at this position.”

All in all, Tel looks like a star in the making, So let’s hope Tottenham manage to get their hands on him (ideally alongside Kane).