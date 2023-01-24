Harry Kane says Hugo Lloris is 'really important', Antonio Conte could replace him











Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane equalled the club all-time goal scoring record last night against Fulham.

His brilliant strike just before half-time earned Antonio Conte’s side a valuable three points.

He spoke to SPURSPLAY after the match, and was full of praise for one of his teammates.

Tottenham have lost ground on the top four since the Premier League restarted after some disappointing results.

Defeats to Manchester City and fierce rivals Arsenal saw them slipping away from the Champions League places.

Performances haven’t been good enough, and there have been some costly individual mistakes.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Kane has backed Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris after he kept his second clean sheet since the league restarted.

Lloris didn’t cover himself in glory against the Gunners, palming Bukayo Saka’s shot into his own net.

After more than a decade of service at the club, he’ll always be hugely popular among Tottenham fans.

However, there are murmurings that the club are considering replacing the World Cup winner in the summer.

Kane says Tottenham teammate Lloris is really important

The 29-year-old forward was asked about Lloris and said, “Hugo is really important for us and if we’re going to keep clean-sheets he’s going to have to make a save or two like he did today.

“It’s not just Hugo who has had a difficult time, the whole time have had a difficult moment.

“It’s part of being a team, you stick together. He’s a great leader among the player, he’s a great captain and we are all behind him. There’s nothing more to say.

“He’s going to keep working hard and he’s made some magnificent saves this year to keep us in games, like he did today, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”

The £12m goalkeeper was tested on a number of occasions last night, with a curling effort from Manor Solomon forcing a great save to his left in the dying moments.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Harrison Reed arguably had Fulham’s best chance in the first-half, but Lloris expertly stopped his close-range effort.

The likes of Jordan Pickford and David Raya have recently been linked with a move to Spurs.

Despite Kane saying Lloris is really important to Tottenham, a succession plan needs to be put in place soon.

The Frenchman has made more mistakes leading to goals than any other Premier League player this season.

It’s a trend that can’t continue if Spurs have Champions League ambitions.

