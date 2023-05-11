Harry Kane says 25-year-old Tottenham ace has a bright future in the game











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been praising teammate Cristian Romero in a recent interview. He believes the Spurs defender has a big future.

Tottenham’s season has been full of inconsistency. They have struggled in cup competitions and also look set to miss out on a top-four position.

Kane’s 26 goals in 35 Premier League appearances have been crucial in keeping them in the top six.

Meanwhile, Romero has been a key player this season but there have been occasions where he has caused problems for Spurs with poor defending.

Some pundits, like Gary Neville, have been slating Romero this season. Despite this, Kane believes the club has a great player on their hands.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Harry Kane praises Cristian Romero

Tottenham already have a big summer as they have to sign a new manager and also try to keep Harry Kane at the club. No doubt they will try to build a defence around Romero.

Kane was speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPNfutbolArgentina and waxed lyrical about the defender.

He said: “Cuti is fantastic. He doesn’t panic to play.

“He’s everything a team wants from a centre-back: aggressive, smart and fast. He is a good person and I hope he continues to improve. He has a great future.”

Some pundits may be shocked to hear Kane pile the praise on his teammate, but the player has definitely shown glimpses of great quality this season.

The centre-back, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina, has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

Spurs have conceded 57 goals in the division this season. This is the sixth worst in the division. This will be something the club need to improve next season.

With Kane a world-class player, this praise will no doubt be a huge morale boost for Romero.

The 25-year-old is still somewhat young, so he definitely has room for improvement. Next season will be huge for him and he will be massively important for Spurs in their hunt for a trophy.

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)