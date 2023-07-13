Dele Alli now finally responds to Jose Mourinho calling him lazy in Amazon’s Tottenham documentary

Dele Alli certainly wasn’t one of the main beneficiaries from Tottenham’s All or Nothing Amazon Prime documentary.

Indeed, while the behind-the-scenes look at Spurs painted a number of players in a positive light and highlighted their leadership, skill and dedication, it came across as something of a hit piece on Alli.

On almost a weekly basis the clips of Jose Mourinho having a one-to-one meeting with Alli circulate on social media, and it feels like his reputation has been tarnished ever since as many have sided with Mourinho and his view.

Now though, speaking to The Overlap, Alli has been able to share his side of the story, and he says that these comments were misconstrued, claiming that Mourinho actually apologised to him one week later after seeing him train and play.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Alli responds

The midfielder shared his side of the story.

“I’m glad you asked me about that. That lazy comment, people love to bring that up. That interview was on Amazon, he called me lazy, that was the day after the recovery day,” Alli said.

“A week later he apologised to me for calling me lazy, because he’d seen me actually train and play.



“That wasn’t in the documentary and nobody spoke up about that. He apologised. I didn’t think anything of it at the time because I know in myself that I’m not lazy.

“What you see sometimes isn’t the way that it really is.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Not lazy

The fact that anyone ever bought into the idea that Dele Alli was just ‘lazy’ was ridiculous to be honest.

Yes, he’s a bit laid-back on the pitch, but you don’t become a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year if you’re lazy by nature.

This is someone who worked incredibly hard to get to the pinnacle of this sport, and while off-field matters have stunted his growth in recent years, he’s still put in the hard yards to get to where he is today.

The reality is that no Premier League footballer is ‘lazy’, some may work harder than others, but to tar anyone with that brush is wholly unfair.