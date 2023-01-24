Owen Hargreaves says Arsenal's Bukayo Saka really reminds him of £60m Manchester City star











Owen Hargreaves has told The Kelly and Wrighty Show that Bukayo Saka is a very rare talent as he compared the Arsenal star with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Saka continues to shine for the Gunners. He has been a star player throughout his time in the first-team at the Emirates. And, unlike so many young players, his form has rarely dipped over several years.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He has been inspired once again this season. And his strike against Manchester United on Sunday took his tally for the campaign to seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Hargreaves compares Saka with Mahrez

Not even Martin Odegaard has had a direct hand in more goals in the top-flight this season. And you really could not argue with those who believe that Saka is one of the best talents in the world.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand suggested that Saka had Luke Shaw scared during Sunday’s game. And Hargreaves has now compared the 21-year-old with one of the best wingers the Premier League has had over the last decade.

“You know what I find surprising about him, when you look at young kids when they play, usually it’s the winger who are the flair players,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “They’re always rushing, they’re going a bit too quick.

“Bukayo is the opposite. He slows down in the key moments. He reminds me of Riyad Mahrez in a sense, he’s just looking for a little moment, a little body shift. And that I find for a kid – what is he, 21? – that is very rare.”

It is a huge compliment to put Saka in the same category as Mahrez. The Algerian has won four Premier League titles. And he has scored 81 goals in the competition since joining Leicester City. He cost the Cityzens £60 million when he made the move.

But for some Arsenal fans, Saka has surpassed that level already. He is more than 10 years younger than Mahrez. And he obviously began his top-flight career at a much earlier age.

It is frightening to think about the level he could reach in the coming years. What is pleasing to see is that Arsenal appear to be building a team which he may never want to leave.

Previously, it appeared inevitable that he would outgrow the Gunners at some stage. But Arsenal are developing at a rapid rate also. And now he has little reason to want to be anywhere else.