Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed out on the latest England squad – and former Premier League striker Darren Bent has given his verdict on Gareth Southgate’s decision.

The 24-year-old has not been included for the Three Lions’ upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Southgate has included three right-backs in total.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City is in. And there are also places for Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier and Chelsea star Reece James.

It is another disappointing moment for Alexander-Arnold, who will not get the chance to add to his 18 caps.

The £180,000-a-week star has found it difficult to figure prominently under Southgate.

It is tricky for him though, with Southgate having a very good pool of options for the position of right-back.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the Premier League’s best creators. But he still comes in for criticism at times for his defensive capabilities.

Just last night, Anfield legend Jamie Carragher took aim after the Reds’ defeat to Real Madrid in the champions League. He said (via Sky Sports): “We all know his defending isn’t good enough. I don’t think it will ever be good enough. We’re talking about a player who’s played 260 games. It’s not going to massively improve now.”

He certainly divides opinion.

But today, former Premier League striker Bent did sympathise with Alexander-Arnold.

Darren Bent reacts as Trent Alexander-Arnold misses latest England squad

Asked if he was surprised about Alexander-Arnold’s latest snub, Bent said on talkSPORT: “I am and I’m not.

“I’m not surprised because you’ve got Reece James who’s back who’s brilliant. And you’ve got Kyle Walker. All of them are on better form than Trent.

“But I do think Trent gets a little bit of a hard time.

“When you’ve got someone who’s got that ability on the ball, can pass a ball like that, create opportunities… you almost, in my opinion, have to find a place for him somewhere. The way he can deliver a cross.”