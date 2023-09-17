Hannibal Mejbri and Junior Firpo absolutely loved 21-year-old Leeds player’s performance at Millwall

Leeds United had a Sunday to remember as they cruised to a brilliant win against Championship rivals Millwall today.

The Whites were in full attacking flow and produced the goods in the final third to take home a massive three points for them and their manager, Daniel Farke.

Of course, one of the biggest pluses of the day was a goal for Georgino Rutter and there was plenty of praise on social media for him as well.

Manchester United starlet sends message to Georgino Rutter after Leeds v Millwall

Rutter scored a well-taken goal in front of the Leeds fans to cap off a fine display overall for the Leeds forward.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And after posting on Instagram after the game, Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri was among the players to show their love to Rutter.

Commenting the word ‘facile’ – which translates as ‘easy’ – the United starlet had a big weekend himself in getting a goal at Old Trafford, albeit in a miserable loss against Brighton.

Hannibal reply to Rutter [email protected] (META, 2023)

After seemingly now making his mark at Elland Road, Rutter will be hoping he can cement his place in the team and continue to hit the back of the net.

A big season coming

Gio Rutter obviously has a lot of attributes or Leeds wouldn’t have paid more than £30m for him last season.

Right now, he seems to be hitting some good form and as part of Daniel Farke’s line up, seems to be embracing the challenge thrown down in front of him.

For Leeds to do well this season, they need their best players playing well. Rutter can definitely be one of their best players and if he can score goals, then Leeds might just go up.