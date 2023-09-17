Liam Cooper and Georginio Rutter wowed by one Leeds player at Millwall today

Leeds United hammered Millwall this afternoon as they roared to a huge three points in the Championship.

Some of their big players turned up for the occasion and Joel Piroe caught the eye with a fine opening goal at The Den. Of course, a number of others also produced the goods, one of who was new midfielder, Ethan Ampadu.

And after taking to Instagram to celebrate the win over Millwall, Ampadu was lauded by a few teammates.

Rutter and Cooper among Leeds players loving Ethan Ampadu at Millwall today

After taking to Instagram and simply posting ‘Enjoyable Sunday afternoon’, Ampadu had a number of replies in the comments singing his praises.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Among them, were teammates Liam Cooper and Georgino Rutter, who were quick to praise Ampadu for an excellent performance.

Cooper offered up a standard ‘well done’ to the Leeds midfielder, while Rutter labelled the Welsh star as ‘my boy’.

Replies to Ampadu instagram CR @ETHAMP26 (META, 2023)

Ampadu is already looking like a superb signing for Leeds. After numerous loan spells away from Chelsea, it seems the Welsh midfielder is now finding his feet fully at Elland Road.

A top signing

Leeds only paid around £7m for Ethan Ampadu and it’s already looking like an absolute steal.

At Championship level, Ampadu is more than comfortable and you can see already that he’s producing some big moments for a Leeds team who needed to bounce back this season.

Daniel Farke will be delighted with what he’s seeing from Ampadu right now and long may it continue.

Well, if you’re a Leeds fan anyway.