Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has had a go at Tanguy Ndombele for some of his comments on Antonio Conte this week.

Spurs signed the Frenchman for a club-record £63 million in 2019 (Sky Sports). He was one of the finest young midfielders in Europe at the time, but his spell at Tottenham has been underwhelming.

Conte did not fancy Ndombele last summer and he was sent out on loan to Napoli.

Last summer, Conte made it absolutely clear that he did not want four Tottenham players – Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Ndombele.

All four players were made to train away from the first team and were eventually pushed out of the club on loan.

Ndombele went to Napoli last summer and his time there has been a mixed one. He was brilliant on a couple of occasions, but he has mostly been a backup having played just over 1000 minutes of football all season.

This week, in an interview, Ndombele claimed: “There was no other solution with Tottenham and I’m happy I chose Napoli. With Conte, there was no choice.”

Those comments seem to have irritated Roberts, who blasted him on Twitter yesterday.

The Spurs legend tweeted: “Tanguy Ndombele talking a great game again why are you not playing at Napoli then?

“Blame Jose, then you blame Conte, then you blame Spurs; maybe look at yourself pal. You have lots of talent but you need to stop blaming everyone but yourself.”

TBR View:

Jose Mourinho gave Ndombele plenty of chances at Tottenham, but the Frenchman just didn’t deliver.

Conte only used him seven times, but the Italian quickly realised he wasn’t the player for him and made it clear he didn’t want him in his side.

Ndombele deserves some sympathy for his struggles at Tottenham, but he has to accept that he never even got close to fulfilling his potential in North London.

That’s why he hasn’t played enough games for them, and there’s a good chance he’ll be sold this summer.

