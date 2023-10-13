Graham Dorrans believes Brendan Rodgers is building something ‘incredible’ at Celtic right now

The return of Brendan Rodgers to Celtic received a mixed response from the Hoops support. Many were delighted to see the Irishman back at the club. Others were not.

But now that Rodgers is over four months into the job, those fans who were unhappy at his return seem to be softening towards the Celtic manager.

And it is little wonder why. Rodgers is starting to deliver a brilliant brand of football at Celtic and former Rangers midfielder, Graham Dorrans, believes he is building something special at the club.

Dorrans said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I said at the time when he came back that he was the standout candidate to bring back.

“I’ve came across him a couple of times when I’ve been on holiday and had a chat.

“It was great to just sit and pick his brains and speak to somebody of that stature for 10-15 minutes about what he’s done in the game.

“I think his first spell at Celtic was incredible.

“That team then at Celtic was better than this team but I think he’s trying to build this team to get as good as they were back then.”

We can debate the merits of whether this current Celtic team was as good as the 2016/17 team another day but one thing is certain.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

If Rodgers can replicate anywhere near what he achieved with the Invincibles Treble team then the supporters are in for something special under the Celtic manager.

What that team achieved is unlikely to ever be matched. A full domestic calendar unbeaten and a clean sweep of all trophies left the Celtic supporters with memories they will never forget.

Unfortunately, an unbeaten treble is off the cards. However, an undefeated league campaign is not. If Rodgers can do that again surely he will be forgiven by every Celtic fan for the way he left in 2019?

