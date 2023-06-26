Darren Bent has suggested that James Maddison would be good enough to replace Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City as Tottenham Hotspur seemingly prepare to make their first bid for the 26-year-old.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after it was confirmed that Ilkay Gundogan has left the Cityzens to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

It does appear that Tottenham are going to step up their bid to sign James Maddison imminently. In fact, reports from The Telegraph on Monday claimed that Spurs hope to seal a deal for the attacking midfielder this week.

Bent thinks Tottenham target Maddison could replace Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City

Leicester want £60 million. But Tottenham are hoping that a deal involving an initial £40 million fee will convince the Foxes to let their talisman go.

Maddison’s quality is in little doubt. But perhaps we have not even seen the best of the England international just yet.

Bent was asked whether Maddison would be able to replace Gundogan at Manchester City. And the former Tottenham striker suggested that he could see him thriving at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think if Maddison goes there, yeah, it might take him a bit of time to adapt. I think it does in Pep’s system. But I’m sure, once he got it, I’m sure he would be more than fine to play at Manchester City,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s got the quality, he’s got the technique, he’s got the ability. He can run, he works hard, he can see a pass. There’s no reason why he couldn’t do it.”

It would be a surprise if Manchester City did make a move for Maddison. But the comments do perhaps highlight why Tottenham would be wise to act swiftly.

Maddison could potentially play for any team in the Premier League and do well. And with that, Spurs have to be wary of another club of making a last-ditch attempt to snatch him away.

Obviously, if Tottenham felt that they had to sign Maddison no matter what, he would probably be through the door already. So they are not going to simply break the bank to bring him in.

But Maddison would be a brilliant signing. And Tottenham now need to focus on getting a move across the line.