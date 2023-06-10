Tottenham are apparently interested in Harry Maguire heading into the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old who is now valued at around £35m according to reports, is supposedly a player Spurs are keen on, and if Tottenham bring him in, they won’t just be getting a decent centre-back.

Indeed, Maguire possesses a number of other intangible qualities, he’s a great leader and, what’s more, he’s also really good friends with Harry Kane.

That is according to David Ornstein who was speaking on the Five YouTube channel about Kane and Maguire’s friendship amid a number of links to Spurs.

Maguire and Kane are good friends

Ornstein shared what he knows about Maguire and Kane.

“We’ve seen Tottenham linked, Tottenham will respect the level of player he is and his character, he’s a leader and the leadership he would bring to any camp. He’s good friends with Harry Kane from international level. It’s not an equation of one in, one out, if he were to be brought in it would be to play together ideally,” Ornstein said.

Easy to settle

Harry Maguire may not be the most popular footballer in the world these days, but there’s every reason to believe he could succeed at Spurs.

As we’ve seen with England, there’s still a very talented player in there with Maguire, and if he came to Tottenham, he would be able to settle quite easily.

Not only is he good friends with Kane, he’ll also know Eric Dier well from his time with England, while the fact that James Maddison has also been linked could help him due to their previous connection at Leicester.

In a lot of ways, this is a transfer that makes sense.

