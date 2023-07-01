Arnaut Danjuma has set his timeframe to decide his future with Everton reviving their interest in the forward’s transfer from Villarreal amid competition from Crystal Palace.

That is according to Michael Bridge, who reports that Danjuma will decide where he will play next season imminently. The 26-year-old will speak to Villarreal to discuss all of his options over the next few weeks. He is keen to understand what the La Liga team’s plans for him are.

Danjuma spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan to Tottenham Hotspur. But he failed to establish a prominent role in north London to convince Spurs to take up their £27m option to buy. So, he returned to Spain but is unlikely to stay at the Castellon province outfit.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are monitoring Danjuma’s situation at Villarreal

Villarreal are still yet to inform Danjuma if they will now sanction his permanent transfer this summer or another loan. The six-cap Netherlands international has a contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica until June 2026. But he fell hugely out of favour before moving to Tottenham.

Bridge notes Crystal Palace are monitoring Danjuma’s situation as Villarreal are now possibly open to reducing their asking price. The Sky Sports journalist claims El Submarino Amarillo may reduce it to around £20-25m. Villarreal paid AFC Bournemouth £21.5m in August 2021.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Everton have revived their interest in the transfer of Danjuma

Everton are also interested in a transfer for Danjuma this summer, despite him rejecting the Toffees for Tottenham this January. The Daily Mail (01/07, p105) reports that Goodison Park chiefs have put aside his U-turn in the winter sales and are now targeting a fresh loan move.

Danjuma had agreed to join Everton but changed his mind the moment Tottenham targeted his transfer, per the Evening Standard. His 11th-hour rejection left the Toffees furious having also undergone a medical with the Blues. He also held interviews with their in-house media.

Everton firmly expected to seal the January transfer of Danjuma, who Raphael van der Vaart has called ‘golden’. But the switch fell through when he refused to submit his registration to the FA before training at Finch Farm. Now, though, Everton are interested in Danjuma again.