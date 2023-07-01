Everton now want ‘exceptional’ forward after PL rival decide against £26m move

Everton are considering a fresh move for Arnaut Danjuma after missing out on the Dutchman during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail (1/7; page 105), which suggests that the Toffees are keen on signing the 26-year-old on loan.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Everton fans may not be too pleased to hear Arnaut Danjuma remains on the club’s radar. As noted by the Daily Mail, he abandoned a move to Goodison Park once the chance to join Tottenham presented itself.

Everton back in race to sign Danjuma on loan

Unfortunately for the Villarreal-owned forward, his spell in North London did not work out. Danjuma barely played under Antonio Conte. And he was unable to make the most of his chances once he came into the fold in the latter weeks of the campaign.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It was little surprise that Tottenham did not take up the £26 million option to sign Danjuma (via Evening Standard). But perhaps he could still be in the Premier League again next year.

Of course, the Toffees simply have to strengthen their options up front. Sean Dyche’s side narrowly avoided relegation for a second year running last season.

And unfortunately, relying on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to stay fit has been incredibly difficult. Meanwhile, Neal Maupay proved to be an incredibly underwhelming signing.

Everton will have to utilise the loan market well. And Danjuma could be a decent addition based on his record with the likes of Bournemouth and Villarreal.

He has the potential to be ‘exceptional‘. So, depending on who else Everton could get, he may not be a bad addition at all this summer.