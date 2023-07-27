‘Going to go’: ‘Outstanding’ Arsenal 20-year-old now set to leave on loan – journalist

Arsenal have done a brilliant job of bringing through their young players in recent years.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun have all gone from being Hale End graduates to bona fide stars, and we’re all wondering who the next big breakthrough player will be.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much room for these youngsters these days.

Indeed, with Arsenal now having a squad jam-packed full of world-class talents, it’s very rare to see a space open up for the academy lads, and, thus, more loan moves are needed.

According to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, there are a number of young players set to leave on loan this summer, including Omar Rekik, Brook Norton-Cuffy and Miguel Azeez.

Trio to leave

Watts shared what he knows about these three.

“Any updates on Omar Rekik, Norton-Cuffy or Miguel Azeez? Currently they’re all part of the loan group, there is a loan group at Arsenal who are all available, and are all having discussions over where they’re going to go and all three players here that are included are in that loan group. I don’t know how close it is for them to go, but I’m sure they are going to go before the end of the window. There are plenty of others involved in that as well who could leave,” Watts said.

Last chances

Brooke Norton-Cuffy impressed last season in the Championship, so this will be another good move for his development, but for Omar Rekik and Miguel Azeez, this may be a spot in the last chance saloon.

Indeed, Rekik and Azeez have failed to really impress so far in previous loan spells, and if they don’t do the business this time around it could be curtains for them at Arsenal.

Azeez showed a lot of promise in his teenage years, being described as an ‘outstanding’ talent at the time, but now, at the age of 20, he needs to kick on in the senior game and make a name for himself if he wants to make it at Arsenal.