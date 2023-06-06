'Get the money': Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to now cash in on 'superb' 21-year-old this summer











Kevin Campbell believes that Arsenal must cash in on Folarin Balogun during the summer transfer window with the striker unlikely to be happy to not be first-choice at the Emirates next year.

Campbell was speaking to Egal Talks Football as Arsenal start to deal with some of the key decisions which are going to define their summer.

Of course, they will want to strengthen further after such a brilliant year. But to do that, Mikel Arteta’s men probably need to sell some of those on the fringes of the squad.

Campbell thinks Arsenal must cash in on Folarin Balogun

And that will mean some ruthless decisions. And one of those perhaps involves Folarin Balogun. Balogun, obviously, had an unbelievable year out on loan in France with Reims.

Previous reports from The Athletic have suggested that Balogun does not want to sign a new contract at Arsenal. And he wants to be first-choice.

Unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen at the Emirates with Gabriel Jesus at the club. And with that, Campbell believes that he is one of the players Arsenal must sacrifice to bolster their transfer budget.

“I think Balogun’s done fantastically well in France. He’s done superb. But the Premier League’s a different kettle of fish. Now, will he play? No, I don’t think he’ll play at Arsenal. And now he’s been playing, he wants to keep that momentum going,” he told Egal Talks Football.

“So I think, coming from Balogun, he’s going to say I want to play. And he’s not going to be a starter at Arsenal. So I think, what do we need? We need the money. Cash in, get the money. You can always get a buy-back clause in there if he goes absolutely mental, just like a lot of the other clubs do.”

It would probably be a mistake to not cash in on Balogun if Arsenal get the chance. His stock is incredibly high right now. And there are surely going to be some significant offers.

If he is only going to run his contract down, it makes little sense to keep him. He does not go into the side ahead of Gabriel Jesus right now. And Eddie Nketiah has proved to be a decent understudy.

As Campbell notes, the money for Balogun could really help Arsenal this summer.

It unfortunately appears that Balogun has hit his straps at completely the wrong time when it comes to making the grade at Arsenal.