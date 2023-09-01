German journalist provides big update on Liverpool’s bid to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool fans could be about to breathe easy when it comes to Ryan Gravenberch’s pending arrival from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch has been linked with Liverpool all summer and looks to be close to getting his move to the Reds on deadline day.

There have been doubts, though, with Palhinha’s move from Fulham to Bayern falling through earlier today. However, it appears things are running along just nicely when it comes to Gravenberch and Liverpool.

German journalist says Liverpool have signed Ryan Gravenberch

Taking to X just now, Sport1 journalist and German football expert Kerry Hau has spoken about Gravenberch’s move to Anfield.

And in his post, he has claimed that Liverpool have actually registered Gravenberch already.

Liverpool are expected to pay north of £30m for Gravenberch to complete a midfield overhaul that has been all summer in the making.

The Dutchman has only been with Bayern a year but will now move to Liverpool and hope to go into the first XI quickly.

Gravenberch will compete with fellow newbies Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a place in the starting midfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been a big fan of Gravenberch for some time now and will be delighted to get this one over the line.