Liverpool are supposedly set to sign Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day, but, so far, no deal has been confirmed.

The Reds have been working on a move for the Dutch midfielder for quite some time now, and a medical has apparently taken place today.

According to Lewis Steele, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline livestream, the word has been thay Bayern Munich would only let Gravenberch go if they were able to sign a replacement – namely Joao Palhinha, but now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich has collapsed.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Gravenberch small stall

Steele shared what he knows about this Gravenberch deal.

“Yeah, so this one is a weird one. Ryan Gravenberch is on Merseyside and he was doing his medical today. I don’t think there will be any late bumps, but there is a little bit of a worry in the Liverpool fanbase because the word all week is that Bayern will let him go but only when they have a replacement. Joao Palhinha was meant to be that replacement, but as of yet that’s not gone through. That hasn’t happened yet. That’s not to worry Liverpool fans, he’s at the training centre, it should be fine, but there’s a little stall in the line,” Steele said.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Worrying

It is worrying for Liverpool that Bayern Munich won’t be signing Palhinha now.

The Portuguese midfielder was meant to be Gravenberch’s replacement in the squad, but now, they will be one player short if they let the Dutchman go.

Whether or not that causes this deal to fall apart remains to be seen, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.