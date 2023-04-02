German journalist issues worrying Nagelsmann to Tottenham update











Tottenham are continuing to search for a new permanent manager with Julian Nagelsmann one of the main names being mentioned.

Nagelsmann has emerged as a leading contender for the job after being sacked by Bayern Munich. For the time being, Nagelsmann is having some time away from the game. Indeed, any move for him now would still require a fee to be paid to Bayern Munich.

Competition

A further worry for Tottenham when it comes to Nagelsmann is the interest from other clubs. According to reports in recent days, Chelsea are said to be monitoring the German coach.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside this weekend, German football expert and journalist Christian Falk believes Chelsea might be the more appealing option for Nagelsmann right now.

“I’m not sure if Nagelsmann’s first option is Tottenham. I think it would be fine for him, but there is also Chelsea to consider. Chelsea have him on the list and his management is close to the club; when Timo Werner played there it was the exact same agency,” Falk said.

The young coach is highly-rated around Europe. Despite being sacked by Bayern, his reputation remains intact in the main.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann could well end up with Chelsea

There is no doubt the pressure is building on current Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The Blues boss saw his side lose again this weekend and there’s little wonder Nagelsmann is getting a mention now.

For Chelsea, appointing Nagelsmann would be something you can see happening. Of course, they’re said to be firmly still behind Graham Potter for now. But football can change quickly.

Nagelsmann, like Potter, would need plenty of time if Chelsea do appoint him. But with the way things have gone for Spurs, it would be typical of them to lose out on their number one choice to local rivals.