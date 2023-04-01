Telegraph journalist explains what he knows about Tottenham, Daniel Levy and Julian Nagelsmann











Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law has explained why Tottenham could end up landing Julian Nagelsmann as next manager.

Law has been speaking on the Matt Hayes – Tottenham Blog podcast about all things Tottenham. After a chaotic few weeks, there is certainly plenty to talk about when it comes to the North London outfit.

Of course, the big item on the agenda is the next manager. After Antonio Conte’s sacking, a number of names have been linked, including that of Julian Nagelsmann.

And Law explained that while nothing is set in stone, the relationship Daniel Levy has with Nagelsmann’s agent could be a deciding factor.

“I know for sure that Daniel (Levy) has a very good relationship with Nagelsmann’s agent. They’ve spoken a lot about players and coaches in the past. I’m told they get on well. I’m told their relationship is good,” Law said.

“I know Nagelsmann’s agent has been in England as well. But he has got other clients so I can’t say if it was Tottenham linked or not.”

Nagelsmann is believed to be taking a small break from football before deciding his next move. As it stands, Bayern would be due some compensation if Nagelsmann went to Spurs now. The summer, then, looks more likely.

TBR’s View: Tottenham have to go for Julian Nagelsmann

This feels like an open goal that even Tottenham can’t miss. Sure, they’ve had a nightmare few weeks and look a club in turmoil at the moment. But that can change if the right manager is appointed.

That manager has to be Julian Nagelsmann. He is available, seems to like Spurs as a club, and now this relationship with Levy and his agent is an added bonus.

If Spurs don’t end up getting Nagelsmann, there’ll be some big questions. Especially if they go elsewhere and Nagelsmann remains on the market over the summer.