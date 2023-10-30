Gary Neville’s comments about Liverpool’s midfield from earlier this season now look incredibly silly

Gary Neville is certainly not shy when it comes to voicing his opinion, especially when it regards Manchester United or Liverpool.

And after a quite woeful day for United yesterday, and an excellent one for Liverpool, Neville’s past comments comparing the midfield of the two clubs have resurfaced.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Speaking on The Overlap before the start of the season, Neville claimed that Jurgen Klopp would jump at the chance to swap his midfield for United’s.

Comments that now look quite ludicrous.

Whilst constant questions are being asked over United’s midfield combinations, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai are building their case for signing of the season over at Anfield.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: “You look at the actual players, let’s say United for example.

“You’ve got [Bruno] Fernandes, [Mason] Mount, Casemiro, [Christian] Eriksen.

“I think Jurgen Klopp would swap his midfield now, for United’s.”

Fast forward a few months, and Bruno Fernandes might even be struggling for a start in Klopp’s XI.

Liverpool look like they are building something special once again, whereas United appear to just be papering over the cracks.

Neville thought United’s midfield had the edge over Liverpool this season

Of course, one man who really has been the difference is Dominik Szoboszlai.

Although the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have settled very well, it was the Hungarian who once again produced ridiculous numbers yesterday.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool seem to have found a player who can lead their midfield for years to come, a player who is arguably their best signing since Xabi Alonso.

And given Szoboszlai is often compared to Steven Gerrard as well, he’s certainly not had a bad start.

Some fans may forgive Neville for his comments comparing United and Liverpool, few would have seen the likes of Casemiro suffering such a dip.

But there will certainly be some joy for Liverpool fans listening to such comments.

Moreover, if Liverpool weren’t being taken seriously as title challengers before the season started, they certainly are now.

And many fans may already have their eye on a tie with Manchester City later this month – a great barometer of where this team is at.