106 touches, 93% pass completion: 23-year-old Liverpool player was absolutely everywhere against Forest today

It would have been easy to forget that Dominik Szoboszlai was starting just his tenth Liverpool game against Nottingham Forest today.

On a day when Liverpool won 4-0, and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez scored goals, Szoboszlai still looked like the finest player on the pitch.

The Hungary international provided two assists for his teammates on a day when everything went right for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

And via Sofascore, Szoboszlai boasted some quite incredible numbers.

As well as the 106 touches and 93% pass completion mentioned, the midfielder was able to play four key passes and win four of his duels.

It’s hard not to run out of superlatives for Liverpool’s Szoboszlai at this point, a player who Forest simply couldn’t handle.

Although he arrived for a fee of £60m, Szoboszlai still looks like something of a bargain at 23-years-old.

And the midfielder is arguably Liverpool’s best signing since Xabi Alonso arrived at Anfield all those years ago.

If anyone in the league was doubting Liverpool’s title credentials this season, they may want to look at today’s performance.

Szoboszlai was dominant for Liverpool against Forest

Of course, the promising thing for Liverpool and Klopp right now is just how many players are coming into form.

Darwin Nunez is improving all of the time, Diogo Jota is getting back to his best after a run of injuries.

And new signing Ryan Gravenberch is really starting to impose himself on this Liverpool midfield.

Although it was Szoboszlai who starred for Liverpool against Forest today, it was Gravenberch who excelled against Toulouse.

Liverpool’s strength in depth has been called into question over recent seasons, especially because of their misfortune with injury.

However, their squad now looks well equipped for a title challenge, even with the busy schedule the Europa League brings.

And Jurgen Klopp must be quietly confident of his side’s chances when they face Manchester City later this month.