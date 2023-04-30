Gary Neville says what Daniel Levy has done to two people at Tottenham just isn't right











Gary Neville has said that what Daniel Levy has done to Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini isn’t fair on either coach.

Neville was commentating on Sky Sports after another disastrous start for Tottenham.

After going three goals behind in nine minutes against Newcastle last weekend, they lasted 15 minutes today before giving up that deficit.

Harry Kane did at least get his goal before half-time on this occasion.

However, in defence Spurs look bereft of confidence and awareness of where the opposition or their own teammates are.

This was summed up by the defending that lead to Liverpool’s penalty.

Cristian Romero’s slide tackle on Cody Gakpo got nowhere near the ball and gave the referee no choice.

Mohamed Salah finally ended his short run of poor form from 12 yards to give Liverpool a three-goal advantage.

Neville tore into Daniel Levy for his decision to appoint Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

It’s looking like another poor call from the top of the Spurs hierarchy that might just cost them Champions League football.

Neville blasts Levy for Mason and Stellini calls

As Tottenham attempted to claw their way back into the game after gifting Liverpool a three-goal advantage, Neville said: “It’s not fair on him [Ryan Mason].

“He shouldn’t be there. [Cristian] Stellini shouldn’t have been there.”

The decision by Daniel Levy to keep Stellini in charge after Antonio Conte’s sacking, instead of giving Mason the job straight away made little sense.

He was always going to carry on with the same style of tactics that his old boss had used for years.

Stellini didn’t know any other way, and when he finally veered away from Conte’s blueprint, they were destroyed at St. James’ Park.

Ryan Mason has been at the club for a longer period of time but is still relatively inexperienced as a coach.

Mason has thrown his hat into the ring to take the job on a permanent basis.

Although Tottenham desperately need a more long-term solution than the likes of Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho, it would be a huge call to appoint him on a full-time basis.

Daniel Levy has to look to a manager who, unlike Stellini and Mason, has a pedigree for improving clubs over several years.

The short-term fixes he’s appointed haven’t worked, and could now set them back for years to come.

