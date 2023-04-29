‘He’ll want the job’: Sky pundit says ‘intelligent’ manager will be desperate to get the Tottenham job











According to Jamie Redknapp, Ryan Mason will be desperate to get the Tottenham job.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football podcast, the pundit was discussing the managerial situation in north London, and he mentioned Mason among the candidates.

Of course, the ‘intelligent’ coach is currently the interim manager at the north London club, and according to Redknapp, the 31-year-old will have his eye on the permanent post at Spurs.

Mason will want the job

Redknapp gave his verdict on Mason.

“It’s difficult, you never really know at Tottenham, they’ve had 15 managers under Daniel Levy, it’s too many. Ryan Mason, I’m sure he’ll want the job. Is he the right man? I think he’ll make a manager and he wants to do it, but I think it might be a bit early for him at Tottenham,” Redknapp said.

Has to prove himself

Mason may well want the Tottenham job, and over the next few weeks he has the perfect chance to show Daniel Levy exactly why he should be hired.

Indeed, the 31-year-old has six games now to salvage Tottenham’s season, and if he can win all six in a semi-convincing fashion, he will surely be considered for this role.

Of course, scoring that many consecutive victories in the Premier League is much easier said than done, but we’ve seen interim managers earn big jobs after these kinds of runs in the past with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United being perhaps the most notable example.

Mason has that edge on the other candidates in that he can directly prove his chops at Spurs during this period while other managers can only hope to interview well and lay out a plan to Daniel Levy.

