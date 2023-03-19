Gary Neville says he'd keep Antonio Conte in place at Tottenham











Gary Neville has said on Twitter this morning that he would keep Antonio Conte in place at Tottenham Hotspur and ‘make him do his job’.

The Italian is making headlines today for comments he made in the aftermath of the 3-3 draw with Southampton yesterday.

Spurs slipped up against the relegation-threatened Saints.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The north London outfit were 3-1 up with around 15 minutes to play at St. Mary’s Stadium.

But they could not hold out for the win, with Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse getting the hosts back on terms.

Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot right at the death in what could be a huge moment in Southampton’s season.

After the game, Conte took aim at his players. He said (via Guardian): “I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.”

He also had spoke about the culture at the club.

“It is easy in this way,” he added. “Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here.”

Gary Neville reacts on Twitter to Antonio Conte outburst

This morning, Sky Sports pundit Neville took to Twitter to react to Conte’s latest outburst.

He said: “Many saying Conte should go this morning. I’d keep him right where he is and make him do his job.”

The tweet has prompted quite a big reaction, and his fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher clapped back with ‘Why didn’t you do that with Richie Wellens after he criticised Salford & the players in public!!’

Last night, Carragher called on Spurs to sack Conte.

It remains to be seen if the club will take action during the international break.

Many have suggested that Conte’s latest comments are designed to prompt a sacking by his superiors.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner could replace the Italian.