Gary Neville says Arsenal would have beaten Tottenham if one man had played 90 minutes

Gary Neville has suggested that Arsenal would have beaten Tottenham Hotspur if Declan Rice had played the whole match.

On the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit was analysing a fantastic match at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka played a role in both goals for the hosts, while James Maddison and Son Heung-min’s burgeoning relationship was once again on show for Spurs.

Mikel Arteta went into the game without several key players who have already been ruled out through injury.

Jurrien Timber didn’t make it through the first Premier League match while Thomas Partey has been missing for weeks as well.

In attack, he was missing both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who was fantastic in midweek in the Champions League.

There was further worry for Arsenal fans as Declan Rice didn’t emerge for the second half.

Arteta provided more details after the match on why he had to substituted the England international.

Gary Neville has suggested that he thinks Arsenal would have beaten Tottenham if Rice had played the full match.

His replacement Jorginho had a moment to forget as he gave the ball away for the second goal.

However, Arteta has backed the Italian despite being dispossessed by Maddison straight after Saka put Arsenal in front for the second time.

Neville says Rice would have made the difference for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Talking about the defensive midfielder, Neville said: “It will be interesting in two weeks’ time when they’re [Manchester City] without him [Rodri] if Arsenal are without Declan Rice, as that’s the other big thing that’s happened today to Arsenal.

“The biggest problem for Arsenal today is not dropping two points, it’s if [Bukayo] Saka and Rice have got four, five-week injuries because they are two very important players.

“And Rice is a monster in there, I think they win that game with him out there until the 90th minute.

“I think he’s that type of player that just drives them forward, that those corners at the end he’ll get something.

“He’s that type of player that I just feel has that in him to will a team on, to just get that result.”

Rice controlled the midfield well for Arsenal against Tottenham but as Neville says, it will be a huge worry if he’s out for the next month or so.

With Partey still unavailable, Jorginho will have to put yesterday’s performance behind him and step up if the 24-year-old is ruled out for a prolonged period of time.