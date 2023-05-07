Gary Neville really unimpressed with £6m Arsenal player vs Newcastle











Gary Neville wasn’t happy with Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli during the first half of their match with Newcastle United.

Commentating on the game for Sky Sports, Neville shared his thoughts on an end-to-end encounter.

Newcastle should have been ahead in the opening moments.

Jacob Murphy had plenty of time in the Arsenal box, but his effort cannoned off the post less than two minutes into the game.

The hosts thought they had a penalty when the ball appeared to strike Jakub Kiwior’s arm.

However, it deflected off his leg, giving the Polish international a reprieve.

Martin Odegaard made Newcastle pay for not capitalising on their early pressure.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

His long-range effort went through the legs of Sven Botman before beating Nick Pope in goal.

Arsenal were far from on top but could have extended their lead from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Neville in particular was disappointed with Martinelli’s effort which should have doubled Arsenal’s advantage.

The £6m Brazilian was the only player brought back into the side by Mikel Arteta after their 3-1 win over Chelsea.

He’ll be disappointed he couldn’t immediately repay the faith shown in him by his manager.

Neville disappointed with Arsenal star Martinelli

In his commentary after a brilliant attacking move from Arsenal, Neville said: “That would have been an absolutely sensational goal.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli has to do better though as you will not get too many chances like that.”

After such a brilliant start to the season, Martinelli hasn’t quite been able to maintain that form.

He struggled against Manchester City, and it was no surprise to see Leandro Trossard given an opportunity.

The Belgian international was perhaps unlucky not to retain his place in the side today.

Neville wasn’t impressed with Martinelli’s best chance to score for Arsenal in the first half.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He nearly set up Odegaard for a second goal right on the stroke of half-time.

However, the Norwegian was thwarted by Nick Pope after gliding past Dan Burn.

Martinelli can be pleased with how well he’s played over the course of the season for the Gunners.

He’s established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League.

Whether he and his Arsenal teammates will be rewarded for their brilliant work with a league winner’s medal is yet to be seen.

